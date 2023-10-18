UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Gap Down to $163.68

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.68, but opened at $155.49. UniFirst shares last traded at $159.14, with a volume of 2,404 shares changing hands.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in UniFirst by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in UniFirst by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

