Unilever PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Unilever has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.