United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.