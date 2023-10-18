United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

URI stock opened at $453.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.05 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

