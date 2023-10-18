United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.36 on Friday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a current ratio of 15.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

