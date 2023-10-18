United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.33. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,610,745 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

