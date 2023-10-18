UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after buying an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $536.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.11.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

