Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 46 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,117,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $863.18 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $521.43 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $864.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $835.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,878 shares of company stock valued at $51,907,770. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

