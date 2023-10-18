Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Argus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $833.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.22 and a 200-day moving average of $277.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

