Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $72,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,650.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,529.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,531.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,249.36 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

