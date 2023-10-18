Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

