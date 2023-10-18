Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.94. The company had a trading volume of 106,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

