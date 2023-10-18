Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is West Bancorporation Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

