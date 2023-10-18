Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,665 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $66,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VWO opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

