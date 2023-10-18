Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 183,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.