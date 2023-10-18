Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.47

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.47 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 338191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
