Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.47

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.47 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 338191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

