Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.37. The company had a trading volume of 184,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,306. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average of $140.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

