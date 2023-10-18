Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 529.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 259,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,545,000 after purchasing an additional 217,878 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 41.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $60,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $121.88 and a 52-week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

