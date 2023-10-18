Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.04

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 38203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 3,534.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

