Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NENTF. DNB Markets upgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of NENTF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Viaplay Group AB has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

