Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Visa by 63.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.9% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 48.0% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

