voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VJET. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

