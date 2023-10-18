W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Cut by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

NYSE:GWW opened at $738.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $503.61 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $703.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

