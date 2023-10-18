WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.
WaFd Stock Up 1.9 %
WAFD stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85.
WaFd Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WAFD
About WaFd
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
See Also
