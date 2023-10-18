WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

WaFd Stock Up 1.9 %

WAFD stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of WaFd by 345.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WaFd by 25.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WaFd by 23.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 175,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAFD

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.