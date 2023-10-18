WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $24.60. WaFd shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 122,552 shares.

The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WaFd Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

