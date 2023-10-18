Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Decreased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $159.98. 191,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,611. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

