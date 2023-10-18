Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 174,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.