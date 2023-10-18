Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

View Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.