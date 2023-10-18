WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 485 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,943,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,829,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 199,053 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

