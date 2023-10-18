WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,429 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.47% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 213,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,779 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,489,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 121,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

XSEP stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.