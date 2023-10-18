WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $467,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,187,000 after purchasing an additional 654,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

