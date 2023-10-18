WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.