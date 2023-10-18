WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period.

SPHY stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

