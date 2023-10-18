WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 12,693 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 641.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:NAPR opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

