WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 2,723 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Buckle worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Buckle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Buckle by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Buckle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

