WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

