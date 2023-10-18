WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZFree Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 3.50% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF by 827.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Price Performance

Shares of CRUZ opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ)

