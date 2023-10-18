WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 3.50% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF by 827.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period.

Get Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF alerts:

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Price Performance

Shares of CRUZ opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.