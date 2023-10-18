WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.