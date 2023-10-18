WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.74.

Shares of MO opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

