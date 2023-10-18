WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $274.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.91. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

