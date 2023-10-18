WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Autodesk stock opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

