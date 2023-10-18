WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 266 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 300,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

