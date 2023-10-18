WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 4,856 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

