WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 4,856 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

