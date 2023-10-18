WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2,115.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,200 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

DHR stock opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $204.73 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.63.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

