WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 675 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BMAY opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

