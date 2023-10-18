WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 9,149 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.27. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

