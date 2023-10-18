WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,429 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.47% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 121,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

