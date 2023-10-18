WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHG stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.