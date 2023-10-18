Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

WFC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. 1,612,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,747,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

